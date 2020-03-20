PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The coronavirus is putting a stop to many of your favorite south Texas events including Port Aransas' Texas Sandfest.

Organizers with the event say they have postponed until October.

The event brings thousands of people to the beach in Port Aransas to see some out of this world sand sculptures.

With the order Governor Abbott has set in place due to the coronavirus, Sandfest will now be held October 2nd through October 4th.

For more information on the Port Aransas' Texas Sandfest, visit their website at https://www.texassandfest.org/

