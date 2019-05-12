Post Malone surprises hometown fans with hundreds of free signature Crocs

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hundreds of Post Malone fans got a homegrown surprise Wednesday morning.

Each customer who made a purchase at the Chicken Express just off Highway 114 received a free pair of the new Crocs Duet Max Clog.

It's the same fast-food restaurant where Post Malone worked before becoming one of the most popular artists in the world.

Instead of holding the giveaway in New York, Los Angeles, or anywhere else in the country, he chose his hometown, surprising fans like Bronwin Hagist.

“I think it’s cool this is where he started,” Hagist said. “I think it’s really cool that he did it here.”

The artist tweeted about the giveaway at 9 a.m.

The first person showed up in line minutes later. By the time doors opened at 10:30, there were hundreds of fans lined up around the corner.

Jennifer Allen stood out in the crowd wearing a bright green Post Malone ugly Christmas sweater.

“It’s wonderful,” Allen said, about celebrating his success. “We love him.”

The world-famous rapper did not make an appearance at the giveaway, but fans like Eugene Dirks said the experience was an unexpected and welcome surprise.

“He had a choice in where he wanted to and I thank him for doing it here in his hometown,” Dirks said.

Fans walked away with their own black and blue signature Crocs six days before they hit store shelves on Dec. 10.

