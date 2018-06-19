School's out for the summer and parents are looking for things to do with the kids. A trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment, is air-conditioned, and, at Regal Cinemas this summer, won't break the bank.

The family-favorite Summer Movie Express program is back for 2018, showing G and PG-rated movies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 8 at participating locations. A portion of the proceeds benefit charity.

Some of the movies featured this year include:

Iron Giant

Curious George

Despicable Me

Ice Age: Collision Course

Storks

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Despicable Me 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The LEGO Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Sing

The Peanuts Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Ferdinand

The Secret Life of Pets

Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

You can see the full list of locations and movies here: https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express

