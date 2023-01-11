x
Rockdale Texan claims million-dollar scratch ticket prize

This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million, according to Texas Lottery.

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Rockdale resident is a million dollars richer after claiming the top prize winning ticket in the  $1,000,000 Crossword  ticket game. 

The ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission, was purchased at Arvin's Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Ave.

There are approximately 19,277, 675 tickets in $1,000 Crossword. This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million, according to Texas Lottery. 

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are very slim, with one in 3.41, including break-even prizes, according to Texas Lottery. 

You're actually more likely to be hit by a meteorite than win the Powerball, according to Yahoo Finance. 

What would you do if you were Texas' next millionaire? 

