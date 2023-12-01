Rogue Con brings content creation to Waco

On January 20-22nd, Rogue Media Network is bringing Waco its first-ever content creator convention. The three day event will feature live shows, YouTubers and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — In a world where media is always evolving, one company in Waco has found a space for content creators to get creative.

Rogue Media Networks opened it's doors in 2019 with hopes of building a podcasters empire.



Fast forward a little over three years later and they are about to hold the first-ever content creators convention in Waco.

In just two years, Rogue Media has become a podcasting giant, averaging 25,000 to 30,000 viewers per month.



Whether it's a true crime podcast, sports talk or hot trends and topics, they encourage all ideas.



"I just think it's important for people to be able to tell their story and be able to tell it the way they want to tell it," Mike Hamilton, Rogue Media Network Studio Manager, said. "I think that's what podcasting and content creation allows."

It's time to get creative.

Rogue Media has given podcasters, YouTubers and various content creators a space to express themselves and have their dream shows come to life.

"Creating content, it just is not stopping. YouTube has been around obviously for a while," Cory Dickman, owner of Rogue Media Network, said. "Through the pandemic, people were stuck at home, making TikToks, building their own youtube channels, having a presence on Instagram. Everyone has kind of become their own content creator."

It all starts with one idea. Rogue Media takes cares of building the show, shooting, editing and distribution.

They've now decided to go rouge.

"I don't think Waco gets a good enough shot when it comes to this kind of stuff," Hamilton said. "Waco has a lot of creative people here and to be able to put on something like this for the first time is a real honor."

The network is bringing a content creators dream to Waco for the very first time with Rogue Con.

"This gives them a chance for if you're living in Austin or Dallas and there's somebody that you listen to on a podcast you can drive down here, catch a live show, shake their hand, get a picture with them and I think it just makes it more real," Dickman said.

Podcasters can mingle and new ones can be discovered. There will be various workshops help around the city of Waco at places like Nexus ESports, Startup Waco, Stay Classy, Cultivate 7Twelve and more.

"I think there's some secret content creators out there just waiting to be discovered and that's what I'm hoping from this," Hamilton said.

Rogue Con will be held from Jan. 20 to 22.

This three day event will be full of live shows, music, panels, podcasters, YouTubers and more.



So, if you're an aspiring podcaster make sure to get your tickets at RogueCon23.com. It's $20 for all three days or $10 for a single day.