Salado Museum will open Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution exhibit in July

All month the exhibit will be available to the public.

SALADO, Texas — The Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution, a traveling exhibit from the National Endowment for the Humanities, will be on view at Salado Museum and College Park starting July 1 through July 29.

The exhibit will be displayed in the museum meeting room at 423 South Main. Public access to the display, which Humanities Texas adapted for tour, is free according to the museum.

The Blessings of Liberty is described by the museum as a collection of twelve poster panels that explores how the United States went from being a collection of colonies to a country formed and bound by the U.S. Constitution. It was created by a nationwide consortium of academics and organizations, as stated by the museum.

The Salado museum hopes the exhibit will explain the immense importance of a document that holds answers to challenging questions of government.