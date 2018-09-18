UPDATE | 'Sesame Street' denies writer's claim that Bert and Ernie are gay: They are 'best friends'

A Sesame Street writer is opening up about the relationship between two beloved muppet characters.

Turns out that best buds Bert and Ernie of 123 Sesame Street, are ... well ... more than best buds.

Mark Saltzman joined the "Sesame Street" team in 1984. He gave an interview to Queerty magazine where he says he wrote the two characters to be a gay couple.

Saltzman, according to the article, says Bert and Ernie was written as a reflection of his gay relationship. Saltzman is in a same-sex relationship with Arnold Glassman, a film editor, the article states. Saltzman said he's Ernie and Glassman was Bert.

© 2018 WTLV