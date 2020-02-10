'SNL' releases preview showing Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph as Biden, Harris in season premiere

Rudolph recently won an Emmy for her portrayal as Kamala Harris on last season of Saturday Night Live.

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" is returning this weekend with some familiar faces and roles for the show's fans.

Thursday night, the show released a sneak peek of Saturday's episode, featuring Jim Carrey as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris.

"Ladies and gentlemen… Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," the show tweeted with a video.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

The preview shows the actors making their transformations into the characters, donning iconic pieces for the candidates: Harris' Converse sneakers and Biden's aviator sunglasses.

It also shows costume labels for other familiar roles, including Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence.

Rudolph won the 2020 Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her role as Harris last season on "SNL."