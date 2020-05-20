Spare Time Texas to open Friday

Spare Time Texas will only open their bowling, dining and bar operations during phase one of reopening.

TEMPLE, Texas — Spare Time Texas will open their Temple and Pflugerville locations Friday after more than two months of closure due to COVID-19.

"Our focus remains firmly on providing great food, fun and drinks for friends, families and companies, and we will do just that," Spare Time Texas said. "But with an enhanced laser-focus on safety for team members and guests in the new times we find ourselves in."

They plan to open the arcade and laser tag areas soon.

Spare Time Texas said they have spent their time during closure getting ready for opening day by doing the following:

All staff have completed comprehensive COVID-19 training

All staff are temperature checked daily prior to starting their shift

Completely sanitized the entire center and everything in it

Stocked up on sanitizers to be used in all areas of our centers

Implemented social distancing protocols throughout the centers

Transitioned to a cashless environment

Upgraded our transaction systems to allow for reduced touchpoints

Developed Curbside Delivery for meal kits and to-go food & drink orders

Kept team members working and paid throughout this closure

Decided not to offer summer bowling clubs or leagues

Completed maintenance projects throughout the centers.

"We can’t wait to see you again, and show you our scrubbed, sanitized and sparkling centers! Like us, we know you may be itching for some great food and fun, and as always, we are here to serve it up to you and those you hold dear," Spare Time Texas said.