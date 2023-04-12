Taylor Swift in Houston: What to know before the shows

Taylor Swift will be in Houston for shows at NRG Stadium on April 21, 22 and 23.

So for all those Swifties out here, we’re putting together a list of everything you need to know before the show!

What time is the Taylor Swift concert in Houston?

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. on all three nights. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day.

What time do the NRG parking lots open?

We do not have that information yet.

When will the Eras Tour merch truck be operating?

We know snagging Eras Tour merch is on any true Swiftie's to-do list and we've been getting all your questions about when the merch truck will be at NRG Stadium.

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch truck will open outside of NRG Stadium starting Thursday with way more extended hours than any other city so far! Here's the full schedule:

Thursday - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

How long does the Taylor Swift concert last?

If you're going to the show, pace yourself! According to the Wall Street Journal, Taylor Swift plays 44 songs and the show lasts around three hours.

NRG Stadium will have a clear bag policy in effect

That means bags must be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and must be completely clear. Guests can also bring a small clutch purse that’s no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap. If the clutch purse fits those dimensions, it doesn’t have to be clear.

Are phone chargers allowed?

Portable phone chargers – ones that are no larger than a credit card – are allowed inside NRG Stadiums. BUT – external battery packs for other things like light-up signs or costumes are NOT allowed in.

Are empty refillable water bottles allowed in?

Nope, sorry.

Where is rideshare pickup/dropoff?

All rideshare pickups and drop-offs will be in the yellow lot off Main Street. From there, guests can walk on the pedestrian bridge over Kirby to get to NRG Stadium.

NRG Stadium parking

Parking at NRG Stadium on the night of the Taylor Swift concerts is $40 per space at the gate and it's all cashless. You can pay with credit, Apple or Google Pay. On their website, NRG Stadium says that parking rates can change without notice and there's no in and out access.

All NRG lots (Blue, Orange, Green, Red, Purple, and Yellow) will be open. ADA Parking will be available in the Blue Lot.

NRG Stadium parking is on a first come, first serve basis. There is no pre-paid parking. If you buy a spot beforehand, it's likely a lot off of the NRG Park property, which means there may be a lot of walking involved.

Take the rail to NRG Stadium

METRO rail is an option for getting to the Taylor Swift concert. You can get info on on METRO rail here.

Will METRO have special shuttles or Park & Rides?

No. According to METRO, it will open its South Fannin lot as a special event lot. For $20 per vehicle, drivers can park there and ride METRORail to the NRG Park stop for free.