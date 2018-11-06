When the kids are chomping at the bit to visit the wonderful theme parks of Disneyland in California or Disney World in Florida, the finances can seem like a wicked curse, indeed. However with these handy tips from top travel experts, we'll have you saying "bippity, boppity, boo" to all your worries!

How to save:

1. Read the Reviews

Casey Starnes, owner of the Disneyland Daily blog, says that bloggers will do the leg work when telling you all about the newest attractions & food/beverage packages. You'll be able to figure out what rides are worth waiting for and what to hoard those FastPass tickets for! Also, be sure to look at "peak days" - many bloggers will have calendars telling you the best weeks to book.

2. Stay Longer

Extend your vacation and it will be worth your wallet! According to Thrifty Traveler, Disney World theme park tickets get cheaper the more days you go. For example, two days of standard theme park tickets start at $104.50 per day (2018), whereas five days of tickets start at $79 per day. Skip the "Park Hopper" pass and instead plan out full days at each individual park to save some cash.

3. Book Early for A Disney Value Resort

Though there may be cheaper hotels down the block, you can't beat the service and money saving when staying at a Disney property. The "Value" resorts are easily the least expensive lodging option on Disney property. Room rates of All-Star Movies, All-Star Music, and All-Star Sports all start at just $110 per night and come with free transportation to all parks, free transportation to and from Orlando airport, Extra Magic Hours, advanced booking for dining and FastPass+, and so much more.

4. Plan Your Food Wisely

Did you know you can pack a lunch and bring it inside a Disney park? Disney permits you to bring your own lunch, snacks, and beverages (glass containers and alcohol are not allowed). Save your money and skimp on theme park lunches, but make dinner an event! You'll save cash while still having a magical experience.

5. Save Your Receipts

If you dine at one of the restaurants at Disney World look out for a coupon on the back of your receipt. You can find discounts for merchandise at stores in Disney World and Disney Springs.

