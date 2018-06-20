If you're lucky enough to fly first class, you might be treated to some amazing perks - but airlines are realizing that these perks might just be a bit too tempting for some. In an article from Travel + Leisure, airlines are now reassessing their offerings available to their first-class flyers. Some of the major items that are being stolen from the planes include blankets, pajamas and designer perfume bottles.

For Virgin Airlines, they offer adorable salt and pepper shakers that are so often stolen, they now have them labeled with the line "Pinched from Virgin Atlantic." In the past year 26,700 of them have gone missing, along with 1,700 lightweight blankets. United Airlines offers Saks Fifth Avenue blankets & bedding for their elite customers, but just a few missing blankets here and there can add up to millions in cost. United wrote in an internal memo to their flight crew, "it’s important to remind customers that these items remain on board the aircraft after every flight.” The stealing has gone up so much that they have listings on their inflight menu of which items are free and which can be purchased once off the plane.

Some smugglers are keen on making money from their goods as well. On Ebay some of the Emirates luxury pillows go for as much as $130. However, many airlines though are trying to keep the issue cheeky, rather than come down too hard on passengers. Premium cabins account for 5.5% of international passenger traffic,meaning that's more than 30% of airline revenue. So, have you ever stolen from an airline? If so, what did you take?

