Starbucks is ready to celebrate summer by adding a cool new addition to their menu! Starting on Tuesday June 5th, the coffee chain will begin serving the new Serious Strawberry Frappuccino. The deliciously chill new drink joins the Triple Mocha Frappuccino and Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, which Starbucks announced last month, as a permanent menu options.

The drink begins with a strawberries and creme base, a blend of ice, milk, and their “strawberry infusion blend,” plus two swirls of strawberry fruit puree. All of this topped off with their signature vanilla whipped cream. A 'Grande'-sized drinks costs $4.95-$5.45, depending on the location. That size Frappuccino contains 350 calories, 14 grams of fat and 50 grams of sugar, according to Starbucks.

This is the latest Frappuccino creation after the short-lived Crystal-Ball Frappuccino. Starbucks announced later that quarter that it would be scaling back on its signature drink creations by 30%. Also on Tuesday, the menu will be adding two new food options including the new Chicken Chorizo and Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites and Kitchen Sink Cookie.

© Daily Blast Live