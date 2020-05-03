CLEVELAND —

Katy Perry is going to be a mom!

The pop star broke the news with a bump shot in a music video for her new song 'Never Worn White.'

This is Perry's first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, who popped the question in February of 2019.

In an interview on SiriusXM radio this morning, the ‘Firework’ singer said that the announcement wasn’t exactly what she was planning, but it kind of snuck up on her. ‘This is not the lead single on my new record, but honestly, I was getting too fat, and I was like, you know what, this song would be a great reveal.’

The ladies from ‘Scandal’ are getting the gang back together in a new PSA advocating for women's rights this International Women's Day.

Show creator Shonda Rhimes, and stars Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, and Kerry Washington all come together in a video for CARE hoping to achieve equal rights for men and women.

International Women’s Day is March 8.

Love is Blind is back for more drama.

The hit Netflix show just dropped a nearly one hour reunion special checking in on the couples post reality TV life.

Several of fan favorite couples are still together today, and back to talk about how the show changed their lives.

The special answers all your burning unanswered questions, including how things worked out between Jessica, Barnett, and Amber.

If you haven’t started watching, you can now watch the entire first season on Netflix.

