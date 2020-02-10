'Stranger Things' cast officially resumes fourth season production in Atlanta

The show’s Twitter account teased a photo of a film slate back for what appears to be the eighth or ninth episode of the upcoming season.

ATLANTA — The cast and crew of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” have officially resumed production on its upcoming fourth season in Georgia.

While the cast and crew have been quiet, several fan pages have posted their excitement about the highly-anticipated new season finally picking up again.

“Meanwhile in the Upside Down,” read a caption under the photo.

Earlier during the summer, the show's return to set was solidified by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo revealed the upcoming fourth season won’t be the final season, and everyone in the cast and crew is excited to get back to work.

“We’ve had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments,” Matt said.

For the first time ever, production for the show will also head west after Netflix expanded in New Mexico and reportedly has state of the art facilities that “lent themselves to the story”.

That wasn't the only storyline spin for the upcoming fourth season. Fans were shocked to see the character Hopper, who was presumed dead during the finale of season 3, appear in a teaser at a Russian training camp.

The show, which has filmed in Georgia for all of its seasons, mainly records at EUE Screen Gems.