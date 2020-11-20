Tyler Perry Studios will feed 5,000 families during food giveaway event

A reported 5,000 families will receive non-perishable food items and gift cards during the drive-thru event.

ATLANTA — ‘Tis the season of giving back, and Tyler Perry Studios is making a very generous contribution to Atlanta families.

The studio announced it will host its #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8 am to 12 pm.

A reported 5,000 families will receive non-perishable food items and gift cards during the drive-thru event.

“During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there,” the studio wrote in a Twitter post.

Tyler Perry, himself, was once homeless, and openly speaks about his experiences on the road to becoming a billionaire.

In September, Forbes reported Perry has earned more than $1.4 billion since 2005, with a fortune that includes homes, planes, and his mega-production studio in Georgia.

We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm.



During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there! pic.twitter.com/kQH2DvwNYp — Tyler Perry Studios (@TPstudios) November 19, 2020

The 330-acre facility is on a portion of the former Fort McPherson U.S. Army Base.

Not only does Perry produce his own content, but several blockbusters, including "First Man" and "Bad Boys For Life" were filmed in the soundstages at Tyler Perry Studios.

Perry is a self-made visionary who has created 22 feature films, over 20 stage plays, 13 television shows, and two New York Times bestselling books.

But outside of creating TV shows, films, and plays that have generated more than $2 billion to date, Perry has constantly supported various civil rights causes and has inspired thousands with his random acts of kindness.