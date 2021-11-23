Ways to save money on gas this holiday season

As the gas prices increase in the United States, AAA is giving some ideas on how to conserve your gas.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's no secret that gas prices are more expensive this year than they were last year.

According to AAA, gas prices roughly the same in Western New York, but are still more expensive than the national average.

In Buffalo, the average price of gas has remained at $3.47 per gallon for the third week in a row. Batavia has seen the average increase by two cents this past week, up to $3.47.

Tips for saving money on gas

AAA is telling drivers that they can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

When it comes to trying to find the best prices on gas around town, there are some mobile apps you can download on your smart phone that can help you save money at the pump.

Some of those apps include:

Gas Buddy: all you have to do is type in a zip code and the app will show you prices at various gas stations near you

Gas Guru: this app lets you see what's near the gas station if you're running errands, or even if you get hungry

Waze: the app is known for giving you directions, but it can also navigate you to the nearest gas station with the cheapest gas

AAA mobile app: it's free to download, but you have to be a member to see the cheapest gas prices

Mapquest: yes, it's still a thing! You can also get traffic information and even make restaurant reservations, too

Now if you do head out on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday, here's a quick reminder of the busiest times to drive this year according to AAA.

The worst time is Wednesday, Nov. 24 between noon and 8 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 25 from noon and 3 p.m.