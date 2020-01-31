Whether you're a die-hard football fan, or just there for the halftime show, prop bets are a fun way to raise the stakes for your Super Bowl party.

So, what's a prop bet? Let's break it down.

"Prop bet" stands for proposition bet, it essentially means you're betting on an occurrence, or non-occurrence during the game.

It's not just the final score that people are wagering on. You can put money on everything from the length of the national anthem to the color of the Gatorade that will be poured on the winning coach.

We asked our morning anchor, and resident prop bet expert, Chris Rogers to give us his picks for some of the more popular bets this year.

First things first -- the national anthem. Before we even get to how long it will be this year, we're betting on the performer's outfit. This year it's Demi Lovato. Vegas has put the odds at -175 that she'll wear either a dress, a gown, or skirt.

Chris' Pick: Take those odds! Demi is on the comeback trail and she's going to go with an elegant look for her Super Bowl debut.

Next, the singing of the national anthem. The line here is 2:00. So what you're betting on is whether she'll go longer than 2:00 or shorter.

Chris' Pick: This is free money, go with the over. Demi has pipes and she'll show it on Sunday. The last time she performed a national anthem was at the Mayweather-McGregor fight, and she took 2:12 seconds to belt out the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Next up, the coin toss. What you're betting on here is not who wins it, but whether it's heads or tails.

Chris' Pick: Heads. It was head last year, and I'm feeling a repeat in Super Bowl 54.

Now to the halftime performance. These are some of the toughest prop bets to make all game long. What will the first song be? This year there are two performers, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez.

Chris' Pick: Let's start with J-Lo. Vegas has the best odds that she starts with her hit "On the floor." I'm not buying it. When I think, Super Bowl, I think energy and NOISE. I'm going with "Let's get loud" at +450. As for Shakira, the odds on favorite is "She Wolf", but I have a feeling she's going to fall back on the classics for this one. "Whenever, Wherever" is my bet at +400.

Finally -- the game's over the Gatorade is being poured. What color will it be?

Chris' Pick: The odds right now show that red has the best odds. I think this is a good choice. Think of who's playing, the Chiefs and 49ers both have red in their uniform. This is my pick.

