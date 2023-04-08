Temple reigns victorious in Daytripper Viewer's Choice contest

Temple defeated Comanche in the final round to win a featured spot on season 14 of the show.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Congratulations Temple residents, it's the moment you've all been waiting for.

Temple, Texas has been declared the winner of The Daytripper's Viewer's Choice contest!

Temple defeated Comanche in the final round of the contest to win a featured spot on the season finale of the show's 14th season.

Beginning on July 14, the contest pitted 16 towns from across the Lone Star State against each other for the coveted featured spot, with Texans voting each week for which town they'd like to see host Chet Garner and the crew visit next.

According to Garner, the episode is set to air in May of 2024. Garner said the episode has not been planned yet, so residents are encouraged to send in their tips or suggestions for what destinations the show should visit in Temple.

The winning announcement can be viewed on The Daytripper Instagram page, where viewers are invited to send in their travel recommendations.

Viewers and Temple residents alike are encouraged to stay tuned to The Daytripper's social media channels for updates on the visit.