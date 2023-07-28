ARK2Freedom hosts annual Art 4 Freedom Art Show

The two-day art show will feature local artists and teach students about online safety and how to avoid bullying and human trafficking.

KILLEEN, Texas — The organization ARK2Freedom will host its third annual Art 4 Freedom Art Show from Friday, July 28 to Saturday, July 29 at the Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events Venue at 868 S. Ft. Hood St.

The first night of the art show is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second night will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature interactive displays, door prizes, a raffle and free school supplies for students.

Texas Today sat down with ARK2Freedom's Alberta Barrett for a live interview. She tells us the purpose of the event is to bring awareness to exploitation.

"What they [people] can expect is to see artwork from local artist and the students that come are going to have interactive activities at the venue, so that they can learn about personal safety," said Barrett.

Barrett says ARK2Freedom combines two of her passions, art and child safety.

She says the goal is to keep kids safe online and offline. Barrett says it's important to talk about sex trafficking with students to keep them safe. "It's happening, we're dealing with kids being bullied. Sometimes they don't know how to handle that and that creates extra stress in their life."

"We know that predators are online, our kids are online. We give them a cellphone but we don't tell them how to be safe on the cellphone," said Barrett.

This event is free to attend. However, you are asked to registered in order to make sure there is enough school supplies for each child that comes. School supplies include backpacks.

To register for the event, click here.