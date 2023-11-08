Free back-to-school youth summit in Waco

The 3rd annual Waco Youth Summit is a two-day event that focuses on Christian character, college and career readiness.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD students head back to the classroom on Monday, Aug.14, and before they head back, the 'Waco Youth Summit' is looking to send kids off with some encouragement.

This is the third year for the event. It is free and designed for fourth through eighth grade students. The summit focuses on Christian character, college and career readiness for students.

"The Waco Youth Summit started off three years ago," said creator of the summit Darius Dee Brown, live on Texas Today. "The kids have bounce houses, basketball, we have fitness trainers coming out, free food and arts and crafts. So, the kids are going to have lots of fun."

Brown says him and his wife have worked in education for a long time and say they noticed how difficult it is for kids to get back in the rhythm of going back to school.

"We want to use this conference as a way to empower students, so they can be equipped to go back to school."

The event will feature 12 guest speakers and different breakout sessions.

"The kids will learn about college, what good character looks like," Brown said. "A lot of the speakers are youth advocates for the community already. So this gives them a platform to use their gift and to really empower students. We are excited for what they have to bring."