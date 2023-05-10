Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo kicks off in Waco

The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo starts Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. This year, the fair is implementing a clear bag policy.

WACO, Texas — The 2023 Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo will take place Oct. 5-15. The rodeo, concerts, and carnival are just a few of the attractions at the fair this year.

Tickets for the fair are available online. You can also buy tickets at the gate. Tickets at the gate will cost between $15 to $20. However, the fair offers several deals for people for k-12 students college students and military members. For more information on deals and discounts, click here.

"Just bring your military ID and get in," said Melinda Adams with the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo when explaining how the military discount will work.

The fair also has new security measures in place including a new clear bag policy.

"They'll be checking bags at the gate. Medical bags are ok, diaper bags are ok. But they are subject to be checked at the gate," said Adams.

In addition to the new clear bag policy, guest must go through metal wand detectors to get inside of the fair. According to the fair's website, weapons (guns, etc.) and sharp metal objects, such as large knives, swords, scissors and the like with blades over five and one-half inches, are not allowed. However, pocket knives will be allowed if the total length of the blade is not longer than five and one-half inches.

The fair also has a petting zoo which is included in your admission tickets. However, to feed the animals, you will have to pay. "It will cost you a little bit extra if you want to feed animals and there will be handwashing stations out here too. So, you can wash your hands out here," Adams said.

With threat rain on opening night, the fair wants everyone to know it will be open.

"Gates will open rain or shine. If we have to delay the start due to safety concerns or lighting, then we'll do that and announce it on our Facebook page," Adams said.

The fair will be held at the Extraco Events Center located at 4601 Bosque Boulevard Waco, Texas 76710.