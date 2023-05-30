10-year-old Killeen boy starts small business to give back to charity, community

Not all heroes wear capes. Some sell lemonade.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — A 10-year-old from Killeen driven to give back to his community has started his own small business.

Duane Shaw is the mastermind behind Lemon Squeezos. Shaw hopes to be an inspiration to other kids around the community looking to start their own businesses, too.

Lemon Squeezos started with the simple idea of bringing traditional freshly squeezed lemonade from his table to yours. Turning life's lemons into lemonade, each beverage is made with love and branded with a positive message of motivation to help inspire others, Shaw said.

"Lemon Squeezos is a mobile lemonade business that sells lemonade in 20 different flavors including sugar free options for people who want to make a healthier choice," Shaw said. "And the reason I wanted to start this business is because I want to give back to my charity and give back to the animals in my community and give back to the people."

If you would like to try out some classic, tropical punch, peach, watermelon and apple lemonade just to name a few. Click here.