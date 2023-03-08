Morning Playbook | Spain wins Women's World Cup

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — SPAIN WIN WWC

In today’s Morning Playbook, Spain are the new Women’s World Cup champions.

The team only needed one goal in the first half to beat England, and lift their first-ever World Cup.

MESSI WINS LEAGUES CUP

Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami squad are this year’s Leagues Cup winners.

Messi gave Miami the lead early, and then the team beat Nashville in the penalties to win their first-ever trophy.

DJOKOVIC CINCINNATI OPEN

Novak Djokovic stunned 20-year-old sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, to win the Cincinnati Open.

The Serbian got the win after an almost 4-hour-long match.

GAUFF MAKES HISTORY

Coco Gauff became the first teenager to win the Western and Southern Open in over 50 years.

She lifted her first Masters 1000 Title.

