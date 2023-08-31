Third Annual Golf Tournament to remember the life of Lizzie Tennyson

After losing his daughter to leukemia, Chad Davis partnered with Big Love to hold a golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 1st, to raise money and awareness for cancer.

KILLEEN, Texas — After his daughter's death to cancer, Chad Davis, in partnership with Big Love Cancer Care host an annual golf tournament for Lizzie Tennyson. The annual fundraiser is called 'Big Love From Lizzie.'

"Very beautiful soul. That's just what she was," Davis said describing his daughter.

Davis had Lizzie at age 19. "We knew she was my child," Davis said. "There was no doubt about it."

Lizzie was given up for adoption after her birth. However, Davis reconnected with Lizzie when she was 12.

"And she was a big, big part of our lives a big part of our lives," Davis said. He and his daughter grew tight.

A year after the two reconnected, they found out Lizzie had cancer. "That will forever be a not so good day for a lot of people," David said.

For years Lizzie was in and out of the hospital. She waiting on a bone marrow transplant, which is hard to find for Black and biracial people.

"She never stopped fighting," Davis said.

In 2020, her senior year of high school, Lizzie lost that fight.

"If I lose a little bit, then you know, bear with me on that," Davis said while speaking to 6 News. "On March 30, is the day that she went to heaven.

"I miss my kid," said Davis. "She's a she's our angel."

His daughter gave of herself, to help others. Davis says days before she passed, she let another caner patient have a near 100% bone morrow match.

"There was a little girl in San Antonio that also needed that," Davis said. "And Lizzie told her doctors to give that to get that blood to that little girl."

Each year, Lizzie continues to give with a golf tournament which raise money for families going through similar situations.

"This is how I honor her, honor her legacy, because she will live through us," said Davis.

The tournament is happening on Friday, September 1 at Stonetree Golf Club located at 1600 Stonetree Dr.

Killeen, TX 76543. The runs from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.