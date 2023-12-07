Temple car salesman's dancing video goes viral

Jacob Noyola creates comedic sketches and dance videos on TikTok. His latest video has nearly 2 million views.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple native Jacob Noyola is dancing his way to some extra car sales after a TikTok with his co-workers gained over 1.8 million views. The car salesman has been posting content online since 2020.

"I worked at a hospital during the pandemic, and that kind of put me out of work for a little bit, and so a lot of boredom came from that, and I decided to start making videos," Noyola said.

Now a selection specialist at Garlyn Shelton Nissan in Temple, Noyola creates videos with his co-workers promoting the company's brand. Unlike other jobs he's held, the company encourages posting to social media while at work.

"Here, they encourage it. When it comes to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or TikTok, they influence all types of social media when it has Garlyn Shelton in it."

The video that gained nearly 2 million views to the song "Touch My Body" by Mariah Carey takes inspiration from other content creators and was filmed with three co-workers outside the dealership.

"Well, I just got the idea from one of the TikTok videos I wanted to remake. I saw the dance, and I saw who was credited on it, so I decided to implement that with the sound, and that kind of put us in the position that we are in right now."

The viral video has led to inquiries from prospective customers hoping to grab a new Nissan, too.

"I've got several direct messages from people who saw the video wanting to buy a car from here."

Noyola's story is yet another example of the power of social media. Dancing outside the dealership with some co-workers has now led to some extra sales.