Local movie theater closes doors after 20 years in the communtiy

In a farewell message on their Facebook, the cinema expressed gratitude to those who supported the cinema.

TEMPLE, Texas — After twenty years of serving the community, Premiere cinemas is closing its chapter at the Temple mall, according to the company Facebook.

The cinema wants to remind residents they have one week to use any remaining gift and reward cards.

"It has been an honor serving the Temple community these past 20 years. Go in, give a friendly wave to long-time Theatre Director Buffy Lara before the end of Christmas. Have a wonderful Holiday Season and a Blessed New Year."

Reminder as we finish operations at the Temple Mall on Christmas Day. You have one week to use any remaining gift and... Posted by Temple Premiere 15 & IMAX on Sunday, December 18, 2022

