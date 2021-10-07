Terrifically Spooky | Top five Central Texas scary attractions to visit this October

October is finally here and all the ghouls and gals are out! Here are the top five family-friendly destinations to visit for the jump scare enthusiast.

CENTRAL, Texas — This Halloween gear up for the best frights and screams at these attractions in Central Texas:

Killeen, TX

Great Escape of Central Texas

Located: 4400 E. Central Texas Expy

General Admission: $25 per person

According to their website, the Great Escape of Central Texas, "is a live-action-adventure game in which players are placed in a room and have to use elements of that room to solve a series of puzzles to escape or solve the mystery within a set time limit." Choose between four places to escape your wildest fears.

Hours of Operation: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October.

Temple, TX

Silos of Screams Haunted Attractions

Located: 1511 Industrial Blvd.

General Admission: $29 - $32 per person

According to their website, Silos of Screams is a haunted house located in Temple Texas. Four full-size haunts are located over 30,000 square feet of land. Silos of screams takes place in an open-air building with outside sections for most of its attractions.

Hours of Operation: 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October. Box offices close at 11 p.m. but attractions don't close as long as people show up.

Waco, TX

American Scare Grounds

Located: 14656 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd.

General Admission: $30 - $40 per person

American Scare Grounds, originally Waco Haunted House, is a haunted house located in Waco. Currently, Scare Grounds offers two attractions for $30, according to their Facebook page.

Hours of Operation: 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October.

Austin, TX

House of Torment

Located: 2632 Ridgepoint Dr.

General Admission: Depending on the days prices vary. Check pricing here.

House of Torment is Austin's premier haunted house with three all-new attractions. Choose between the three attractions and mini attractions if you can stand the scares.