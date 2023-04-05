Texas' ZZ Top making Bell County tour stop in April

For over 50 years, the Houston-based band created several rock-blues hits, including "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'."

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Houston-based rock-blues group ZZ Top is going on tour with a stop right here in Bell County this month.

Known by fans as "That Little Ol' Band From Texas," they'll be playing at the Bell County Expo Center on April 21 at 8 p.m.

They have been at it for over 50 years, forming in 1969. Since then, they've created several rock-blues hits, including "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'."

The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards in 2004.