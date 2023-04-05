x
Texas' ZZ Top making Bell County tour stop in April

For over 50 years, the Houston-based band created several rock-blues hits, including "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'."
FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans. The award-winning musician announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Houston-based rock-blues group ZZ Top is going on tour with a stop right here in Bell County this month.

Known by fans as "That Little Ol' Band From Texas," they'll be playing at the Bell County Expo Center on April 21 at 8 p.m.

They have been at it for over 50 years, forming in 1969. Since then, they've created several rock-blues hits, including "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'."

The band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards in 2004.

Ticket prices for the concert range from $50 to $350 and include different ticket packages.

Click here for tickets.

    

