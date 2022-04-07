The Budweiser Clydesdales gallop their return to Downtown Temple

The famed horse team will be part of a special parade downtown April 15.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note| The video above and below are Budweiser stories on the Clydesdales and the Budweiser company.

Budweiser's famous horses are making their way to Temple! The Clydesdales will be featured in a special parade in Downtown Temple on April 15 at 5 p.m.

The Clydesdales will arrive at the Municipal Building parking lot off Central Avenue about 4 p.m. and a parade will start at 5 p.m., according to Budweiser.

Businesses will be alongside the parade route and are encouraged to provide seating for attendees, according to Budweiser.

This will be the team's second time in Temple, their first appearance was in May 2019, according to the company.

Who are the Clydesdales?

For those who may have never heard of the famed team, the Clydesdales are a heavy draft-horse breed that originated in Lanarkshire, Scotland, according to Budweiser. They have been associated with the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company since 1933 when the team was given as a gift to the brewery’s CEO by his son to celebrate the repeal of prohibition, according to the company.