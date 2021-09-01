Temple's Used Book Sale returns to the Downtown library this Labor Day weekend

The non-profit organization will have their first Labor Day used book sale since the pandemic.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Friends of the Temple Public LIbrary will be hosting its 35th annual Labor Day Used Book Sale, the first book sale since the start of the pandemic.

The book sale will be held at the Temple Public Library in Downtown Temple.

Beginning today through Thursday, hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the weekend of Sept. 3 through Sept. 4, hours will change from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From fiction to nonfiction, many books will be for sale. Some are still in excellent condition, according to the organization.

Memberships will also be available for purchase at the sale.

The Temple Friends of the Public Library is a non-profit organization that centers around promoting literacy and education within the community and Temple Public Library.