The Salvation Army adds new virtual payment option to iconic red kettle sign

As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, the non-profit is making it easier than ever to give back during the season.

CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army has announced a new virtual payment option that includes Apple, Google, and other payment options.

The non-profit states that they will be adding smart chips and QR Codes on the iconic red kettle signs this year. From there, shoppers will be able to wirelessly donate money.

Lt. David Beckham of The Salvation Army, hopes that as we move towards a cashless society, this will be a more "simple and convenient" way for people to donate during the holidays.

“We’re hoping that the ability to donate through Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even easier for donors to help The Salvation Army this year. And new for 2021 we’ve added PayPal and Venmo,” said Beckham. “As fewer people carry cash, this is a simple and convenient way to give, especially for our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days.”

There are also some other tech-savvy ways to donate, according to Beckham. Other forms of payment are through "Text-to-Give" or Alexa.

“We’re asking people to text KETTLE to 91999, enter the donation amount, and you’re done. It’s as easy as that!” said Beckham. “You can even give on Amazon Alex this year by saying "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army."