The Waco Salvation Army will be serving hot meals on Christmas Day

Dec. 25 through Feb. 4 the non-profit will be giving away meals at a local community kitchen.

WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army will be serving hot meals on Christmas Day. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Waco Salvation Army Community Kitchen at 300 Webster Ave.

Until 1 p.m., according to the Christian non-profit, families are able to enjoy outdoor live music, a hot meal, and a special gift.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can meet at the kitchen at 8 a.m. for set-up. For more information on how you can volunteer, visit here.