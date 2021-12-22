Police looking for man's car involved in overnight Killeen shooting

WACO, Texas — Killeen Police have now given an update to the Amos Jeremiah Goff shooting that took place on Dec. 21. The police say they are now looking for a light-skinned man who was driving a dark color four-door sedan.
6News reported Wednesday, that police had received a call regarding a shooting in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
When they arrived they found 23-year-old, Amos Jeremiah Goff, dead with a gunshot wound, according to Killeen PD.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.
You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.