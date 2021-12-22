Police looking for man's car involved in overnight Killeen shooting

Police say they are now looking for a suspect who was driving a dark color four-door sedan the morning of the shooting.

WACO, Texas — Killeen Police have now given an update to the Amos Jeremiah Goff shooting that took place on Dec. 21. The police say they are now looking for a light-skinned man who was driving a dark color four-door sedan.

6News reported Wednesday, that police had received a call regarding a shooting in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.

When they arrived they found 23-year-old, Amos Jeremiah Goff, dead with a gunshot wound, according to Killeen PD.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.