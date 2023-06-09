USO hosts movies on the lawn for community

The gates will open at 6:30pm and the movie will start just after sunset.

TEMPLE, Texas — USO Fort Cavazos is excited to invite the community to join their movies on the lawn event, where they will be showing The Super Mario Bros movie.

The movie will be shown on USO's giant screen, for friends and families to enjoy. Attendees can expect special guest appearances and giveaways as promised by USO.

