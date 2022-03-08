Waco ISD hosts annual Back-to-School Family Fest

It's that time of year again and Waco ISD is hosting an exclusive event for its students and families.

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will host its annual Back-To-School Family Fest August 6 at University and Waco high schools.

The event, exclusive to Waco ISD students, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will include free food, entertainment and a chance to meet with local organizations, according to the district.

Parents will be able to register their kids for the new school year at the event, as stated by Waco ISD. Registered students will receive a voucher for a free backpack with school supplies. In order to receive the voucher, families must attend their zoned high school.

Vaccines and required immunizations will also be provided by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, according to Waco ISD. In order to receive vaccinations and immunization parents must be in attendance.

Transportation will also be available from elementary and middle school campuses. To learn more about the event or check bus routes visit https://www.wacoisd.org/familyfest.