New Waco Topgolf location opening this weekend!

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in February 2021.

The wait is finally over golfers and golf-enthusiasts! Topgolf announced that it's opening up its brand new Waco location on Friday, April 23.

The new location at 2301 Creekview Dr. will mark the 12 Topgolf venue in the state and the 62nd venue in the U.S.

Like all venues before, it will include 30 climate-controlled hitting bays where you can also get food and beverages delivered while playing.

There will also be backyard-style lawn areas with firepits and a nine-hole mini golf course.

You don't need a reservation to play, but you can do so if desired.

Below are the weekly specials:

Mondays -- Free mini golf

Tuesdays -- Half-price Tuesday

Price:

$25/hr per bay from open to 6 p.m.

$35/hr per bay from 6 p.m. to close

New players have to pay a one-time $5 fee

Healthcare workers and teachers get 10% discount

Click here to check out the Waco location's other features.