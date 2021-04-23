Watch the 2021 Oscar nominees from the comfort of your own home

Director Shawn Hobbs of KCEN's Director’s Chair put together a guide on where you can watch all of the 2021 Oscar nominees.

TEMPLE, Texas — This handy guide will help you watch the 2021 OSCAR NOMINEES (almost all of which are available to see at home!)

THE BIG 6 CATEGORIES

Picture, Director and the Acting categories

ANOTHER ROUND - on Hulu / VOD / Disc

Best Director, International Feature

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM - on Amazon Prime Video

Best Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay

THE FATHER - on Premium VOD / in Select Theaters

Best Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Editing

HILLBILLY ELEGY - on Netflix

Best Supporting Actress, Make Up/Hairstyling

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH - on Premium VOD / in Select Theaters

Best Picture, Supporting Actor x2, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Song

MANK - on Netflix / in Select Theaters

Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Music Score, Sound, Make-Up/Hairstyling

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - on Netflix

Best Actor, Actress, Costume Design, Production Design, Make-Up/Hairstyling

MINARI - on Premium VOD / in Select Theaters

Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, Music Score

NOMADLAND - on Hulu / VOD / on Disc Tues 4/27

Best Picture, Director, Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI - Amazon Prime Video

Best Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Song

PIECES OF A WOMAN - on Netflix

Best Actress

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN - on VOD / Disc / in Select Theaters

Best Picture, Director, Actress, Original Screenplay, Editing

SOUND OF METAL - on Amazon Prime Video / in Select Theaters

Best Picture, Actor, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, Sound, Editing

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 - on Netflix / in Select Theaters

Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Song

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY - on Hulu

Best Actress

THE REST OF THE CATEGORIES

BETTER DAYS - on Hulu / VOD

Best International Feature

COLLECTIVE - on Hulu / VOD

Best Documentary Feature, International Feature

CRIP CAMP - on Netflix

Best Documentary Feature

DA 5 BLOODS - on Netflix

Best Music Score

EMMA. - on HBO Max / VOD / Disc

Best Costume Design, Make-Up/Hairstyling

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA - on Netflix

Best Song

GREYHOUND - on AppleTV+

Best Sound

THE LIFE AHEAD - on Netflix

Best Song

LOVE AND MONSTERS - on VOD / Disc

Best Visual Effects

THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN - on Hulu / VOD

Best International Feature

THE MIDNIGHT SKY - on Netflix

Best Visual Effects

THE MOLE AGENT - on Hulu / VOD

Best Documentary Feature

MULAN - on Disney+ / VOD / Disc

Best Costume Design, Visual Effects

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER - on Netflix

Best Documentary Feature

NEWS OF THE WORLD - on VOD / Disc

Best Cinematography, Music Score, Production Design, Sound

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN - on Disney+

Best Visual Effects

ONWARD - on Disney+ / VOD / Disc

Best Animated Feature

OVER THE MOON - on Netflix

Best Animated Feature

PINOCCHIO - on VOD / Disc

Best Costume Design, Make-Up/Hairstyling

QUO VADIS, AIDA? - on Hulu / VOD

Best International Feature

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - on Netflix

Best Animated Feature

SOUL - on Disney+ / VOD / Disc

Best Animated Feature, Music Score, Sound

TENET - on VOD / Disc

Best Production Design, Visual Effects

TIME - on Amazon Prime Video

Best Documentary Feature

THE WHITE TIGER - on Netflix

Best Adapted Screenplay

WOLFWALKERS - on AppleTV+

Best Animated Feature

SHORT FILM NOMINEES

Burrow (on Disney+)

Colette (on TheGuardian.com)

A Concerto Is A Conversation (on BreakwaterStudios.com)

Do Not Split (on Vimeo)

Feeling Through (on YouTube)

Genius Loci (on Vimeo)

Hunger Ward (on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV)

If Anything Happens I Love You (on Netflix)

The Letter Room (on Topic / VOD)

A Love Song For Latasha (on Netflix)

Opera (n/a)

The Present (on Netflix / VOD)

Two Distant Strangers (on Netflix)

White Eye (on HBO Max)

Yes-People (on Vimeo)

+ all titles also playing in select theaters as part of the annual "Oscar Nominated Shorts Program"

LISTED BY AVAILABILITY

ON AMAZON PRIME

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

One Night In Miami

Sound Of Metal

Time

ON APPLETV+

Greyhound

Wolfwalkers

ON DISNEY+

Burrow (Short)

The One And Only Ivan

ON DISNEY+, also DISC AND VOD

Mulan

Onward

Soul

ON HBO MAX

White Eye (Short)

ON HULU

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

ON HULU, also VOD

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

The Mole Agent

Nomadland

Quo Vadis, Aida?

ON NETFLIX

Crip Camp

Da 5 Bloods

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Hillbilly Elegy

If Anything Happens I Love You (Short)

The Life Ahead

A Love Song For Latasha (Short)

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

My Octopus Teacher

Over The Moon

Pieces Of A Woman

The Present (Short)

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Two Distant Strangers (Short)

The White Tiger

ON PARAMOUNT+

Hunger Ward (Short)

ON TOPIC

The Letter Room (Short)

ON VIMEO

Do Not Split (Short)

Genius Loci (Short)

Yes-People (Short)

ON VOD + DISC

Emma.

Love And Monsters

News Of The World

Pinocchio

Promising Young Woman

Tenet

ON VOD - PREMIUM RENTAL

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

IN SELECT THEATERS

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman