Watch the 2021 Oscar nominees from the comfort of your own home

TEMPLE, Texas — This handy guide will help you watch the 2021 OSCAR NOMINEES (almost all of which are available to see at home!)
THE BIG 6 CATEGORIES
Picture, Director and the Acting categories
ANOTHER ROUND - on Hulu / VOD / Disc
Best Director, International Feature
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM - on Amazon Prime Video
Best Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay
THE FATHER - on Premium VOD / in Select Theaters
Best Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Editing
HILLBILLY ELEGY - on Netflix
Best Supporting Actress, Make Up/Hairstyling
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH - on Premium VOD / in Select Theaters
Best Picture, Supporting Actor x2, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Song
MANK - on Netflix / in Select Theaters
Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Music Score, Sound, Make-Up/Hairstyling
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - on Netflix
Best Actor, Actress, Costume Design, Production Design, Make-Up/Hairstyling
MINARI - on Premium VOD / in Select Theaters
Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, Music Score
NOMADLAND - on Hulu / VOD / on Disc Tues 4/27
Best Picture, Director, Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI - Amazon Prime Video
Best Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Song
PIECES OF A WOMAN - on Netflix
Best Actress
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN - on VOD / Disc / in Select Theaters
Best Picture, Director, Actress, Original Screenplay, Editing
SOUND OF METAL - on Amazon Prime Video / in Select Theaters
Best Picture, Actor, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, Sound, Editing
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 - on Netflix / in Select Theaters
Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Song
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY - on Hulu
Best Actress
THE REST OF THE CATEGORIES
BETTER DAYS - on Hulu / VOD
Best International Feature
COLLECTIVE - on Hulu / VOD
Best Documentary Feature, International Feature
CRIP CAMP - on Netflix
Best Documentary Feature
DA 5 BLOODS - on Netflix
Best Music Score
EMMA. - on HBO Max / VOD / Disc
Best Costume Design, Make-Up/Hairstyling
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA - on Netflix
Best Song
GREYHOUND - on AppleTV+
Best Sound
THE LIFE AHEAD - on Netflix
Best Song
LOVE AND MONSTERS - on VOD / Disc
Best Visual Effects
THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN - on Hulu / VOD
Best International Feature
THE MIDNIGHT SKY - on Netflix
Best Visual Effects
THE MOLE AGENT - on Hulu / VOD
Best Documentary Feature
MULAN - on Disney+ / VOD / Disc
Best Costume Design, Visual Effects
MY OCTOPUS TEACHER - on Netflix
Best Documentary Feature
NEWS OF THE WORLD - on VOD / Disc
Best Cinematography, Music Score, Production Design, Sound
THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN - on Disney+
Best Visual Effects
ONWARD - on Disney+ / VOD / Disc
Best Animated Feature
OVER THE MOON - on Netflix
Best Animated Feature
PINOCCHIO - on VOD / Disc
Best Costume Design, Make-Up/Hairstyling
QUO VADIS, AIDA? - on Hulu / VOD
Best International Feature
A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - on Netflix
Best Animated Feature
SOUL - on Disney+ / VOD / Disc
Best Animated Feature, Music Score, Sound
TENET - on VOD / Disc
Best Production Design, Visual Effects
TIME - on Amazon Prime Video
Best Documentary Feature
THE WHITE TIGER - on Netflix
Best Adapted Screenplay
WOLFWALKERS - on AppleTV+
Best Animated Feature
SHORT FILM NOMINEES
Burrow (on Disney+)
Colette (on TheGuardian.com)
A Concerto Is A Conversation (on BreakwaterStudios.com)
Do Not Split (on Vimeo)
Feeling Through (on YouTube)
Genius Loci (on Vimeo)
Hunger Ward (on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV)
If Anything Happens I Love You (on Netflix)
The Letter Room (on Topic / VOD)
A Love Song For Latasha (on Netflix)
Opera (n/a)
The Present (on Netflix / VOD)
Two Distant Strangers (on Netflix)
White Eye (on HBO Max)
Yes-People (on Vimeo)
+ all titles also playing in select theaters as part of the annual "Oscar Nominated Shorts Program"
LISTED BY AVAILABILITY
ON AMAZON PRIME
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
One Night In Miami
Sound Of Metal
Time
ON APPLETV+
Greyhound
Wolfwalkers
ON DISNEY+
Burrow (Short)
The One And Only Ivan
ON DISNEY+, also DISC AND VOD
Mulan
Onward
Soul
ON HBO MAX
White Eye (Short)
ON HULU
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
ON HULU, also VOD
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
The Mole Agent
Nomadland
Quo Vadis, Aida?
ON NETFLIX
Crip Camp
Da 5 Bloods
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
Hillbilly Elegy
If Anything Happens I Love You (Short)
The Life Ahead
A Love Song For Latasha (Short)
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
My Octopus Teacher
Over The Moon
Pieces Of A Woman
The Present (Short)
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Two Distant Strangers (Short)
The White Tiger
ON PARAMOUNT+
Hunger Ward (Short)
ON TOPIC
The Letter Room (Short)
ON VIMEO
Do Not Split (Short)
Genius Loci (Short)
Yes-People (Short)
ON VOD + DISC
Emma.
Love And Monsters
News Of The World
Pinocchio
Promising Young Woman
Tenet
ON VOD - PREMIUM RENTAL
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
IN SELECT THEATERS
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Wolfwalkers