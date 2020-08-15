What to expect as Texas movie theaters slowly reopen

Many movie theaters are starting to reopen their doors. Here's a look at what you can expect at the movies.

HOUSTON — There’s something special about watching a movie on the big screen with the delicious buttery movie theater popcorn and snacks.

But this all seemed like a distant memory because of the closures caused by the pandemic. Now movie theaters are starting to reopen, and things will look a little different now.

"We are limiting capacity and staggering show times to ensure physical distancing within our theaters," said Chanda Brashers with Cinemark Theaters.

Cinemark and AMC released a detailed video with their cleaning and social distancing guidelines. Masks are required by every guest and must be worn at all times unless you’re eating a snack. Theaters will be disinfected every morning and all occupied seats will be sanitized after each show. Some theaters even offering people the opportunity to rent out an entire screen.

The Cinemark Standard All Cinemark employees are trained in enhanced cleaning, sanitizing & safety measures. MANDATORY PERSONAL PROTECTIVE WEAR: All employees are provided with facial masks and gloves to wear during their shifts. Frequent handwashing and changing of gloves are required.

AMC Safe & Clean™ Watch the video below for an important message from our CEO & President, Adam Aron, and discover the differences you can expect to see when you return to our theatres. AMC is closely monitoring federal, state and local guidelines and our policies and procedures will continue to evolve accordingly.

"Those private watch parties have been really popular, because then you know exactly who you are surrounded by," Brashers said.

Star Cinema Grills are also cleaning all surfaces, seats and tables before and after movie showings. They’re also requiring people to mask up. But they’re offering something a little different the Houston Astros games.

"We of course have a hotdog on there so you can watch the game," said Jason Petro with Star Cinema Grill.

Re-Open Plan | Star Cinema Grill We are excited to welcome you back to Star Cinema Grill. Please take a few moments to read the information below so you are familiar with the recent changes to our operations. All tickets for Star Cinema Grill must be purchased through our free app or on our website, available for download through Apple App Store and Google Play.

But not everyone is comfortable sitting inside a theater. That’s why Star Cinema Grill started construction of a new drive-in movie theater in Cypress.

"We have certainly seen the challenges that the pandemic has brought, but this is an option to try and make of a tough situation," Petro said.

Although things are not the same, theaters tell us their customers are just happy to start their movie date nights again.