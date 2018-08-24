AUSTIN, Texas — First, it was Austin versus San Antonio: which city has the best breakfast taco?

Now, there’s a new battle brewing: Austin versus Houston, which is the cooler city?

According to a new article published by GQ, Houston takes that title.

The magazine cites Houston’s flourishing food scene, diversity and resilience after Hurricane Harvey as several reasons why Houston takes the title of “Capital of Southern Cool.”

Austin-American Statesman food critic Matthew Odem was quoted in the GQ article. When KVUE spoke to him afterward, he said while Austin is his favorite city, there are a lot of great qualities about Houston, too.

It’s the city he grew up in and where his family still lives.

"Houston's not really concerned about being hip and cool, and that's kind of one of the things that makes it hip and cool,” said Odem.

Austinites seem to disagree.

During the KVUE newscast at 10 p.m., a poll revealed 67 percent of viewers believed Austin still holds the crown. Perhaps a new rivalry has been born in the midst of all of this.

