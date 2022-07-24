Free Subway for a lifetime: Food chain offers free subs if you get footlong tattoo

Nine Subway fans may have the opportunity to do just that.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Would you get a tattoo of your favorite lunch spot if it meant eating free there for a lifetime?

Subway on July 27 will give nine Subway fans the opportunity to do just that. The sandwich chain will be hosting a block party with two-time Ink Master champion DJ Tambe at Las Vegas' Bad Apple Tattoo, according to PR Newswire.

A fan of Subway must have a 12" by 12" tattoo of the company's logo placed on their sternum or back in order to enjoy free subs for a lifetime, as reported by the press agency.

There are other options for those not so brave. A 3" x 3" tattoo on their shoulder blade, forearm, or calf wins free subs for a year and a 2" x 2" tattoo on their wrist, bicep, or foot wins free subs for a month, according to PR Newswire.