Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

Horror fans -- or scaredy-cats -- have a chance to earn $1,300 by watching 13 films based off Stephen King's most chilling novels by Halloween.

During your horror binge, you'll be asked questions such as which film you liked the most, if you're watching alone or with friends, and how your heart rate is going with each creepy scene.

You answer USDish.com's questions and you'll get $1,300, according to the website

The website says the Ideal candidate is detail-oriented enough to track their experience, they can even share their scares on social media.

No degree is required, and neither a drug test nor background check will be performed. Applicants must be 18 years old or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

WHAT YOU'LL WATCH

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

It (original or 2017 remake)

It: Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem's Lot

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

Viewers will track their heartrate and jump scares, what they though before and after each viewing, their sleep pattern and whether or not they watched alone.