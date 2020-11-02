TEMPLE, Texas — They say you never work a day in your life if you love what you do. That’s the motto Novie Jean Dixon lives by each and every day. She’s 88 years old and still works full-time as a hairstylist.

“I just enjoy working with my ladies and doing hair,” Dixon said.

She’s had a passion for doing hair since she was a little girl. Between all the snipping and styling, Dixon has made some life-long friends, like Maxine Huddleston, who has been a client of more than 20 years.

“It’s a highlight of my week to come in and see Jean and have her do my hair,” Huddleston said.

For Dixon, there is no retirement from being a hairstylist. That's something that amazes her clients.

“I just can’t believe it," Huddleston said. "I’m always saying to her, 'I don’t understand how you stand on your feet all day long.'"

Huddleston has also thought about when Jean would put down the scissors for good.

“I’ve asked her, 'When do you think you’ll retire?' She said when she can’t come out here anymore,” Huddleston said.

With more than four decades of experience under her belt, Dixon has no plans on stopping anytime soon.

“I just love all of it, I enjoy doing all of it," she said.

What's her secret for longevity? She doesn’t have one! But she does credit her husband for allowing her to do what she loves.

“My husband is retired and so he does a lot of the housework, so that’s a big help," she said.

The help at home has allowed her to focus on her job, her number one passion.

