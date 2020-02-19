BEAUMONT, Texas — A group of tiny dancers from Southeast Texas is getting attention from around the world after their recent photoshoot went viral on Facebook.

“Black girl magic. Black excellence in the making,” commented fan Ta Juanna Starks.

This in response to the dance group’s fierce photos, one of which now has more than 14,000 shares.

The girls dance together at iRule Dance Studio in Beaumont.

Bee Photography took the photos earlier this month and shared them with KHOU 11 News.

“Do you know how hard it is to pose 10 girls.. evenly.. for more than 3 secs!” the photographer wrote on Facebook.

The end result was worth the effort.

One mother told ABC News the little dancers work hard, but the photoshoot was a lot of fun.

“These girls work so hard, and although they don’t complain about it, sometimes we like to do something fun," mother Angela Malonson told ABC. “It just so happened to be February and what better month to do [the photoshoot] in honor of Black History Month."

Bee Photography Life is better when you're dancing. Or giggling. ♥️

"When I saw [the pictures], I obviously choked up. To see [the photos], I was so proud."

"Fierce, determined, strong," photographer Brandie Perry posted on Facebook with hashtag #dancerlife.

