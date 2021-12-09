Beyond the Arch: Military spouse encourages others to find their true purpose and passion

"I think with COVID and having mask everyone started recognizing eyebrows because with the mask on all we have is eyes out," said Jenkins, owner and master artist at Beyond the Arch in Copperas Cove. Over the weekend, Jenkins gave a 36-hour powder Ombre brows course to learn how to teach women how make your eyes stand out. "All these ladies they are not in the industry, they are here, they are learning, and just looking for a new career that will give them the freedom of time and take their career where ever they go," said Jenkins.

But this story is about more than eyebrows, it is about finding your divine purpose.



"With doing that and going through my own struggles, anxiety depression when we are moving trying to find help. My biggest thing with this career and wanting to get into it was to help other women just like myself who struggle,” said Jenkins.



Beyond The Arch first opened in January 2020, but was quickly shut down do to COVID-19. Today Jenkins is looking to help people find stability, find themselves, and find a lucrative career to take where ever they go.



"I’m a military spouse myself, so going through the struggles, trials and tribulations of being mom, wife, moving state to state and trying to have a career then having to move all of sudden because my husband has to leave," said Jenkins.



Jenkins message is simple: find something that keeps you thriving .



"For me myself it wasn’t staying at home and just moving where my husband goes. It was me having something for myself that I could deliver to other women and men,” said Jenkins.