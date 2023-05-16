CASA Cares: Third annual CASA Classic Golf Tournament kicks off next week

May 22 is the third annual CASA Classic Golf Tournament.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Get ready to get your Wings Pizza and Things on with the third annual CASA Classic Golf Tournament.

It all kicks off on May 22nd, all to give back to the children in foster care.

Wings Pizza N' Things in Temple has put it all together, from the green to the sauce.

"To me it's very moving when you get these people talking about what CASA does," Mike Dent, the owner of Wings Pizza N' Things, said.

Every spot to be in the tournament is taken at this point. In fact, there's even a waiting list.

You do though have the chance to still enjoy some great food and still give back to the CASA community.

Dent will have an after party with raffles, pizza and so much more.

This get together is more than it looks like on the outside. At the heart of this, the whole event means so much to Dent.

He was in the foster system himself.

Luckily, Dent had some really loving families, but he said there could have been a place in his life during that time that would've made a positive impact.

"It would've been nice to have that advocate to learn more about my natural family," he said. "Which I didn't get involved in that until I was more of an adult."

He also understands that many children in the system need CASA's now more than ever.

"A lot of people get into the system and it's hard to get out of," he said. "There's a lot of bad influences out there."

Being in the restaurant business, Dent has found that he can change lives. He can take part in working with his community to give back and make a difference.