Central Texas Staycation: Live Oak Lake cabins are one of the best hidden gems in Waco

Six News Anchor Jasmin Caldwell went searching for some of the best staycation spots in Central Texas. First up is Live Oak Lake, which is nestled deep in the heart of Waco.



"A lot of people tell us it feels like you're in a different world when you drive on the property,” said Owner of Live Oak Lake Isaac French. “A lot of people who are local just don’t know about us yet. So just come by and check us out. You are not going to be disappointed."



There are seven cabins at Live Oak Lake that sit on the five-acre property. They are located just ten minutes from downtown Waco on Spring Lake Road.



"So modern Scandinavian architecture, clean lines, a lot of glass, luxury amenities throughout, container pools, hot tubs, commons area, hammock in the trees. It is a beautiful place to go and experience nature and reconnect with friends," said French.



French and his wife opened Live Oak Lake in January of 2022.



“It just seemed like the perfect opportunity, the right time, the right place, to introduce this as a truly unique experience for locals and as well as everyone,” said French. “Now, we have people from all over the world coming out to stay here.”



With more than 150,000 social media followers, people from all over the world have their eyes on Waco.



"We are actually really excited to be a part of one of the draws to Waco," said French.



A transformative escape where one can't help but get lost in nature.



"We believe that we created a place that really highlights the true beauty that Central Texas has to offer. So, we have these gorgeous Live Oak trees, hence the name. Two hundred- to 300-year-old trees nestled around this lake with cabins. It really is transportive. It doesn’t even feel like you're in Texas,” said French.



To book a stay, visit here.