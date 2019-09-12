CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garfield and Odie have responded to a very talented five-year-old girl from Charlotte, North Carolina who posted her drawings of the cartoon characters on social media.

"Great drawings, Ciaunna!" artist Jim Davis said. "The more you draw, the better you get, and you're already drawing like someone three times your age! Keep it up, young lady. You have a precious gift."

Ciaunna's mother, Tameka Bond, had posted the photos on the WCNC NBC Charlotte Facebook page Monday. Davis saw the drawings on sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"For her to know that you have seen her drawings will have a great impact on her!" Bond said responding to Davis. "I cannot wait to read your comment to her when she gets out of school! I’m in tears right now!"

Bond said Ciaunna has been drawing for about a year. Her parents noticed her talent at a very young age.

"At 2 and 3 years old we noticed she would stay in the lines," Bond said.

Bond said her daughter's love for the Garfield cartoon stemmed from Netflix.

"She didn't know anything about Garfield," Bond said. "But she watched it on Netflix and now she has a love for them and has become obsessed."

So obsessed in fact, that Bond said when she posted Ciaunna's drawings onto her Facebook page, she asked," do you think Garfield will see them?"

"I said, ok let's try. This is social media," Bond said.

Ciaunna's drawings of Garfield and Odie have gone viral on Facebook with more than 4,000 shares. But Ciaunna only cares about one particular share from Jim Davis, the creator of Garfield.

