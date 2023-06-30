Killeen: City prepares for Independence Day Extravaganza

There will be food trucks, live music, kids activities, craft vendors, a Jeep Jam and of course a fireworks show.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — There is plenty of fun events in Central Texas to choose from this weekend leading up to the Fourth of July, and the City of Killeen wants you to know about its Independence Day Extravaganza!

This event will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 200 E. Avenue D, and will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Extravaganza will feature food trucks, live music, kids activities, craft vendors, a Jeep Jam and of course a fireworks show, which will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Four musical artists will perform starting at 5:30 p.m., rapper/hip hop artist J. Saenz, reggae artist Lady Shacklin, country artist Hayden Baker and Killeen native Rose Short.

Fireworks will be launched from the Killeen Athletic Fields and will reportedly be visible across the city.

The best part is this event is completely free to attend!

To view more information on this event, visit here.

If you would like to see a list of Fourth of July events around Central Texas, visit here.