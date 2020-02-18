WACO, Texas — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. It is designated to make parents and their children aware of what defines a toxic relationship.

One in four women will become victims of domestic violence, according to the CDC but a more specific age group is at a larger risk.

"From ages 16-24 the risk of intimate partner violence is very high," Shelly Mathews of Waco Family Abuse Center said. "That age category is considered (as), 'Teen Dating Violence,' and the risk triples the national average."

Many parents think abusive relationships come with bumps and bruises, but it goes far beyond that. Many of these relationships are emotionally abusive rather than physically. Sometimes it's hard for the victim to even know they are in a bad situation.

"Once you feel like you are being controlled or isolated from others, even pressured to keep secrets, those are signs," Mathews said.

The person tends to become controlling in subtle ways, like not wanting them to go out and do things, telling them what to wear and how they should do their hair. Studies show that once abuse starts in a relationship, it rarely gets better.

If you or someone you know is in a toxic relationship there are several resources in the Central Texas area that are there 24/7 for assistance. Waco Family Abuse Center has a 24-hour hotline. Please call 1(800) 283-8401 if you need help in a toxic relationship.

